Selkirk nurse opens community food bank in front of her house

SELKIRK, N.Y. (NEWS10)—After the Holidays, nurse Lisa Janicke had an idea to help out her neighbors in Selkirk. Janicke started a Community Food Pantry in front of her home with the help of friends and neighbors who donated items to get the pantry going.

The problem is only a few people have come by and picked up the food and the coats Janicke left out.

The Community Food Pantry offers many non-perishable foods for those in need.

“Anybody is free to come any time of the day,” said Lisa Janicke. “It’s out front just to make it easy to access, people can come morning, noon, and night.”

The Community Food Pantry is stocked with non-perishable foods, shampoos, masks, peanut butter, milk, and juice for kids. There are socks, hats, and gloves to keep warm.

“I’ll try to restock as much as I can and welcome any donation,” said Janicke. “I’ve had a lot of people in the community donate so far and I’m very thankful.”

Janicke wants to get the word out to her community that there is help at 29 Thatcher Street in Selkirk.