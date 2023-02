A car was totaled after rear-ending a tractor on Route 9W in Selkirk.

SELKIRK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Sunday evening, the Selkirk Fire Department responded to a crash in the area of 1121 Route 9W in front of the Delmar-Bethlehem EMS South Station. Responding units found a car that had rear-ended a tractor.

All occupants were out of their vehicles. Selkirk Fire assisted with conducting traffic and cleaning up the debris until a tow company cleared the scene.