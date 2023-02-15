GLENMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Saturday, the Selkirk Fire Department Station 2 at 301 Glenmont Road will be hosting a fundraiser breakfast to support two members currently fighting cancer. Proceeds from the event will be evenly divided between them.

The breakfast costs $10 per person and begins at 7 a.m. with an option for either dining in or taking out. Breakfast includes pancakes, home fries, toast, scrambled eggs, sausage, and bacon. There will be coffee, juice, and milk. There will also be a 50/50 raffle.