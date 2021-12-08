SEFCU to distribute “Holiday Sharing” gifts to local nonprofits

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the past three decades, SEFCU employees have rallied together to support individuals and families in need during the holiday season through SEFCU’s annual Holiday Sharing Program. Some employees have spend their Wednesday morning loading hundreds of gifts into cars.

This program is funded annually by SEFCU and donations from employees and members that are used to provide people and families with presents and essentials, including warm clothing, cookware, cleaning supplies, and toiletries. “A lot of times instead of the latest electronics or the latest toys, they’re asking for underwear and for socks. It’s the necessities of life that we all take for granted and these kids all are all putting it on their Christmas list,” said SEFCU President and CEO Michael Castellana.

Teams of SEFCU employees wrap all the gifts and prepare them for pickup or delivery to 75 nonprofit organizations who distribute them. This year, more than 3,500 individuals will be supported through the Holiday Sharing Program. This year, SEFCU will donate more than $200,000 worth of gifts to people in the Capital Region, Buffalo, Binghamton, and Syracuse.

Tom Schreck is with Wildwood Programs, a local non-profit group that serves people with learning disabilities. Schreck says each year the holiday sharing program always puts smiles on faces. “It’s not just the gift, it’s the fact that the community is reaching out and supporting us.”