SEFCU partners with NEWS10, iHeart Media for “No Neighbor Hungry” campaign

NEWS10 – Now more than ever, this is a time where we need to be there for one another and our community. SEFCU is partnering with both NEWS10 and iHeart Media to launch the “No Neighbor Hungry” campaign.

It’s an effort to help our neighbors here in the Capital Region by raising as much money as possible in the month of June to seven local non-profit food pantry organizations that are going above and beyond during these unprecedented times.

The goal is up raise upwards of $200. To kickstart this campaign, CEO and President of SEFCU, Michael Castellana and his family, are donating $25,000.

“We have options that most people can’t even think of and when it comes to the ability to compare that to what many people are going through, the 25 thousand dollars for us isn’t an obligation, it isn’t a gift,” Castellana said. “It is something we absolutely have to do. We have the ability to do it and given the blessings we have been given.”

With a dollar-for-dollar match, SEFCU will match the first $100,00 that’s raised through individual contributions and local businesses. SEFCU will be taking online donations on their website of any size. 100 percent of donations will go towards the non-profit food pantry organizations.

“This is not a flash in the pan this is not something that’s one and done. This is a problem that was here, is here and is going to be here from some time until the economic conditions right themselves,” Castellana said. “It was important that people understand and we raise awareness that the need is out there.”

The recipients are listed below:

South End Children’s Café

Feed Albany

Boys & Girls Club of the Capital Area

Boys & Girls Club of Schenectady

Saratoga Economic Opportunity Council

Food Pantries for the Capital District

Catholic Charities

