SEFCU, CAP COM donate over $350K to local food pantries

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SEFCU and CAP COM, two local credit unions, have donated over $350,000 to nearly 50 food pantries and rescue missions in the Capital Region, Binghamton, Buffalo, and Syracuse areas.

“Food insecurity is such a crisis and sometimes we forget about the choices that people have to make. People have to choose between eating and paying bills, and that’s a choice that nobody should have to make. Nobody should have to go hungry at night. No student should have to go to school in the morning without being fed,” said CAP COM President and CEO Chris McKenna.

SEFCU, CAP COM donate over $350,000 to local food pantries and rescue missions (SEFCU)

Along with helping food pantries stock shelves, the donations will help local non-profits provide services to feed families and individuals.

SEFCU and CAP COM announced their merger to create a new credit union in July.

“We are both products of the credit union movement which is, ‘people helping people,’ and that’s exactly what we are doing. We know that’s our purpose. We’ve been doing it individually. When we do it as a combined entity, there will be no stopping us,” said SEFCU President and CEO Michael Castellana.

Donation recipients

Capital Region

Capital City Rescue Mission

Trinity Alliance of the Capital Region

The Food Pantries for the Capital District

Sr. Maureen Joyce Center

St. John’s – St. Anne’s Food Pantry

Cathedral Food Pantry

St. Catherine’s Marillac Family Shelter

South End Children’s Café

VA Food Pantry

Saratoga EOC

Christ Episcopal Church Food Pantry

Catholic Charities – Schoharie, Columbia-Greene, Herkimer, Hilltowns, Fulton-Montgomery, CoNSERNS-U, Roarke Center

Greater Galway Community Services Association

St. Paul’s Center

City Mission of Schenectady

Bethesda House

Schenectady Inner City Ministry

YWCA Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen

IPH

Captain

Veterans and Community Housing Coalition

Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York

Hope 7 Food Pantry

Commission on Economic Opportunity

Unity House

UAlbany Purple Pantry

Central New York

Rescue Mission Soup Kitchen

Catholic Charities Men’s Shelter

Meals on Wheels of Syracuse

Food Bank of Central New York

Clear Path for Veterans

Syracuse Northeast Community Center

Feed Our Vets

Samaritan Center

Southern Tier

Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse (CHOW)

Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry

Whitney Place Rescue Mission

Western New York

Buffalo City Mission

Response to Love

St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy

Compass House

Feed More Western New York

SEFCU said it has been making these donations to pantries and shelters since 2010.