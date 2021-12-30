SEFCU, CAP COM donate over $350K to local food pantries

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SEFCU and CAP COM, two local credit unions, have donated over $350,000 to nearly 50 food pantries and rescue missions in the Capital Region, Binghamton, Buffalo, and Syracuse areas.
“Food insecurity is such a crisis and sometimes we forget about the choices that people have to make. People have to choose between eating and paying bills, and that’s a choice that nobody should have to make. Nobody should have to go hungry at night. No student should have to go to school in the morning without being fed,” said CAP COM President and CEO Chris McKenna.
Along with helping food pantries stock shelves, the donations will help local non-profits provide services to feed families and individuals.
SEFCU and CAP COM announced their merger to create a new credit union in July.
“We are both products of the credit union movement which is, ‘people helping people,’ and that’s exactly what we are doing. We know that’s our purpose. We’ve been doing it individually. When we do it as a combined entity, there will be no stopping us,” said SEFCU President and CEO Michael Castellana.
Donation recipients
Capital Region
- Capital City Rescue Mission
- Trinity Alliance of the Capital Region
- The Food Pantries for the Capital District
- Sr. Maureen Joyce Center
- St. John’s – St. Anne’s Food Pantry
- Cathedral Food Pantry
- St. Catherine’s Marillac Family Shelter
- South End Children’s Café
- VA Food Pantry
- Saratoga EOC
- Christ Episcopal Church Food Pantry
- Catholic Charities – Schoharie, Columbia-Greene, Herkimer, Hilltowns, Fulton-Montgomery, CoNSERNS-U, Roarke Center
- Greater Galway Community Services Association
- St. Paul’s Center
- City Mission of Schenectady
- Bethesda House
- Schenectady Inner City Ministry
- YWCA Food Pantry and Soup Kitchen
- IPH
- Captain
- Veterans and Community Housing Coalition
- Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York
- Hope 7 Food Pantry
- Commission on Economic Opportunity
- Unity House
- UAlbany Purple Pantry
Central New York
- Rescue Mission Soup Kitchen
- Catholic Charities Men’s Shelter
- Meals on Wheels of Syracuse
- Food Bank of Central New York
- Clear Path for Veterans
- Syracuse Northeast Community Center
- Feed Our Vets
- Samaritan Center
Southern Tier
- Community Hunger Outreach Warehouse (CHOW)
- Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry
- Whitney Place Rescue Mission
Western New York
- Buffalo City Mission
- Response to Love
- St. Luke’s Mission of Mercy
- Compass House
- Feed More Western New York
SEFCU said it has been making these donations to pantries and shelters since 2010.