Seethroughny.net updates hundreds of municipal and school district contracts

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Seethroughny.net has updated more than 200 N.Y. municipality and school district union contracts.

Seethroughny.net is maintained by the Empire Center for Public Policy and is dedicated to providing New Yorkers a way to easily access government information.

In the immediate Capital Region Seethroughny.net has updated 47 contracts including the following:

Contract between the Watervliet City School District and the Watervliet Teachers Association which includes a 2-2.5 percent salary increase each year through the 2025-26 school year.

Contract between the Green Island Union Free School District and the Green Island Teachers’ Association which includes capped class sizes, caps on healthcare/dental insurance school district/teacher rate responsibility and provides for reimbursement for continuing education.

Contract between Rensselaer County and the Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office which includes a 1.5 percent raise in 2020 and 2021 and a 1.75 percent raise in 2022.

Contract between Greenwich Central School and the Greenwich Teachers’ Association which includes caps on healthcare/dental insurance school district/teacher rate responsibility, provides for reimbursement for continuing education and a health insurance buy out for teachers opting out of health insurance.

Contract between Saratoga Springs and the Fire Administrative Officers which includes a 2 percent raise each year for the chief and assistant chief from 2018-2022.

Contract between the Village of South Glens Falls and the South Glens Falls Police Benevolent Association which includes a 2.5 percent yearly salary increase from 2018-2021.

Contract between the Superintendent of Schools of the Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Central Schools and the Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake Teachers Association which includes a $3500 retirement payment for teachers who notify the district of their intention to retire at the end of the year if they notify the district in writing by Feb. 1st.

The complete list of updated contract information can be found on Seethroughny.net.