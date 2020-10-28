Seeking new superintendent, Hudson Falls CSD opens online survey

Students sit in a socially distanced classroom on the first day of school Monday at Hudson Falls High School. (Facebook/Hudson Falls Central School District)

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Hudson Falls Central School District is renewing the search for a new superintendent, after the retirement of previous superintendent Linda Goewey. The district’s board of education has created a survey to help in that process.

Parents, students, staff and residents of the Hudson Falls school district are invited to fill out the survey, answering questions about what qualities are seen as most essential in a new superintendent.

The survey, found through the district’s website, asks for info on what a person’s relationship to the district is, and what kinds of experience they would want to see in someone in the post, including expertise in long-term planning, leadership, special education and many other factors.

In the meantime, Dr. Jon Hunter has served as the district’s interim superintendent since May, and has overseen the district’s COVID-19 preparation into the fall semester.

The district asks that those with ties to the district fill out the survey by Nov. 6.

