Seeing the Sights: Canalway Challenge is now underway

N.Y. (NEWS10)– Want to travel New York State without spending a fortune on gas? The Canalway Challenge can help you take in the sights and sounds of several Empire State regions while using alternate transportation.

This challenge is for anyone looking to paddle, run, hike, walk, or cycle throughout the Empire State. According to the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor’s website, you can track your mileage on the New York State Canal System and the Erie Canalway Trail. You can travel from Albany to Little Falls, head to Syracuse, or even head all the way to Buffalo. The destination is your choice. The program offers a range of mileage goals, from 15 miles to 360 miles, personalizing the challenge for each participant.

To track those hard-earned miles, keep a notebook handy or use a mobile fitness app. Once you reach your finish line, upload a photo to the Canalway Challenge website. You’ll receive a certificate and decal afterwards.