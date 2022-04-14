ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — The first cannabis products sold on dispensary shelves will come from New York’s family farmers. Thursday, the Cannabis Control Board approved the first 52 cannabis cultivation licenses. They say the growing season waits for no one and they’re helping farmers take full advantage of the good weather. 

The board received over 150 applications, many of them qualify as social equity candidates. Senator Jeremy Cooney, who supports these licenses says for years people have been buying pot illegally, not knowing exactly what’s in it. 

“So we want there to be the sale of legal marijuana in New York State that is grown in a way that we can track it from seed to sale. And that process starts by having a conditional use grow permit which we got out today,” Cooney said.

The 52 applicants still need to file a security plan within the next 30 days so growing will most likely not begin for at least a month. All applications must be submitted by June 30, 2022. If all goes well, dispensaries could be selling marijuana by the end of the year.

#Business NameCounty
 Main Street Farms, LLCCortland
 Enfield Glen Hopyard LLCTompkins
 Empire Agricultural Services, LLCMonroe
 The Releaf Market LLCChautauqua
 Terrace Corporation of New YorkSaratoga
 Lunulata LLCDutchess
 Oak Queens LLCUlster
 Wheatfield Gardens LLCErie
 PASSION FIELD FARM LLCDutchess
 Peter PracilioOtsego
 Hurd Farm LLCUlster
 ROC Dispensary and Hydroponics LLCMonroe
 Canadice Farm LLCOntario
 Greenleaf Cannabis LLCWashington
 B30F Enterprises, LLCOswego
 HappyHealing420 LLCOswego
 Colorado’s Brand Distributing, LLCMonroe
 Cornucopia Growers LLCSchoharie
 Unifi Group LLCOnondaga
 Michael D Warholic JRDelaware
 Grateful Valley Farm, LLCSteuben
 EAST END FLOWER FARM LTDSuffolk
 Plant Connection IncSuffolk
 JD Pinnacle Holdings LLCMadison
 ROUTE 27 HOPYARD LLCSuffolk
 Rippin’ Ridge Farm, LLCMadison
 The Hemp Division Inc.Dutchess
 HR Botanicals, LLCSullivan
 Phil Spinelli Farrier Service LLCAlbany
 Timothy G HunterWayne
 American Weed LLCOswego
 Kennedys herbal solutionWashington
 Tricolla Gardens LLCTioga
 ReliefLeaf LLCSchoharie
 Slack Hollow Organics LLCWashington
 Breathing Web Farms LLCOnondaga
 Fat Nell l.l.c.Columbia
 Spadafarm, LLCDutchess
 Aeterna Cannabis LLCColumbia
 Yager Farms IncErie
 TWIN ARCH FARM LLCOrange
 Outcast Acres Farm LLCWashington
 Chickidoo LLCOrange
 Honest Pharmco, IncWayne
 Hudson River Hemp L.L.C.Dutchess
 Clear Natural LLCDutchess
 Westkill Bend IncSchoharie
 Brian F ConlonSchenectady
 Weathertop Farm LLCSchoharie
 Claverack Farm LLCColumbia
 Hemp Industry Consultants, Inc.Sullivan
 Bone Creek Farm LLCBroome