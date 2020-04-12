See what Hubble Telescope saw on your birthday

(CNN) — NASA is letting you check out Hubble images taken on your birthday.

Just go online and select the date and time, and it will pull images the telescope captured then.

If you are young enough you can even see images from the moment you were born.

Hubble was the first major telescope to go into space.

It has been showing images to earthlings since April 1990.

To check it all out head over to NASA’s Hubble Telescope section.

