ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This Saturday artist Judith Braun will use her fingers and fingerprints to create a large mural at the Opalka Gallery in Albany. Gallery visitors are invited to stop by and watch on February 26, as she works with paint and graphite directly on the gallery wall. The best chance for a great viewing experience is between 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

The mural is part of a new solo exhibition, Judith Braun: My Pleasure, on view at the gallery from February 22 to April 23. The exhibit includes fifteen paintings, a series of functional sculpture and a large installation from 1993; incorporating photocopies. On Saturday March 12 the Ellen Sinopoli Dance Company will perform in the gallery with dance pieces directly inspired by the exhibition.

There will be an opening reception on Friday March 4 from 5:20 to 8:30 p.m. The Olpaka Gallery is located on the Russel Sage College Albany campus, 140 New Scotland Avenue in Albany.