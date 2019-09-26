‘See and Be Seen’ campaign encourages safer driving near crosswalks, schools

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Volunteers from Capital Roots handed out postcards to drivers in Rensselaer Thursday morning, promoting the organization’s traffic safety campaign, “See and Be Seen.”

Rensselaer high school students designed the flyers as part of the effort to educate drivers and pedestrians on road safety, in particular when it comes to crosswalks. The message is simple- be alert, be responsible, and be patient.

Amy Klein, Capital Roots CEO, says they are especially concerned about intersections near schools. She says the program, which is funded by the CDTC Capital Coexist Traffic Safety Ambassador Program, has a few main goals.

“A heightened awareness for people driving and having them slow down, pay attention to cross walks,” said Klein. “And installing the infrastructure so those cross walks exist and people can travel more safely and pay attention for the people walking.”

On Friday, volunteers will share their traffic safety message in Cohoes.