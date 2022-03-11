ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Locals have watched the price of gas steadily climb upward in the Capital Region. The price may have leveled out in the past few days, but since February 11, the average price has risen $.761 for regular gas, according to GasBuddy.

The average price of a gallon of regular gas was $3.688 on February 11. On March 1 the price went up to $3.833 and by March 5 it was up to $4.206.

On Friday, March 11 the price was up to $4.449 after reaching a high of $4.475 on March 9. The last time gas was over $4 a gallon was in 2012. Look at the rise of regular gas prices in Albany over the past month in the graph below.

Source: GasBuddy

Average price of regular gas over the past month

Feb. 11 $3.688 Feb. 20 $3.756 Mar. 2 $3.907 Feb. 12 $3.696 Feb. 21 $3.759 Mar. 3 $3.993 Feb. 13 $3.695 Feb. 23 $3.765 Mar. 5 $4.206 Feb. 15 $3.737 Feb. 24 $3.782 Mar. 6 $4.243 Feb. 16 $3.745 Feb. 25 $3.793 Mar. 8 $4.458 Feb. 17 $3.752 Feb. 26 $3.812 Mar. 9 $4.475 Feb. 18 $3.761 Feb. 27 $3.813 Mar. 10 $4.458 Feb.19 $3.759 Mar. 1 $3.833 Mar. 11 $4.449 Source: GasBuddy

“It’s really tough because the public is mad at the whole situation, to begin with, and we’re on the front line,” said Wayne Bombardiere, the Executive Director of the New York State Association of Service Stations and Repair Shops, which represents independent fuel stations across the state.

Gas stations just like their customers are at the mercy of oil companies that set the prices. Bombardiere said this leaves stations with no other choice but to pass the price on to customers. The U.S. along with other countries has agreed to release some oil from reserves. However, a pricing executive from Mirabito told NEWS10 that another steady climb could come after a short period when prices level off.