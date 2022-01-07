Section of Willett Street Closed Saturday, January 8

News
Posted: / Updated:
ROAD CLOSED_GENERIC_1280X720

Road closed

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, January 8, there will be a large crane and support vehicles in the area of 75 Willett Street for work being completed on the building’s roof.  The following parking restrictions and road closures will be in place:

Parking Restrictions:

On Saturday, January 8, between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., parking will be prohibited on both sides of Willett Street from 78 Willett Street north to Hudson Avenue.  Emergency No Parking signs are now in place for this restriction

Road Closure:

On Saturday, January 8, from 6:00 a.m. to around 6:00 p.m., Willett Street from Madison Avenue to Hudson Avenue will be closed to all motor vehicle traffic.  Any vehicles parked in this section outside of the area where parking is prohibited will need to exit at Madison Avenue

Sidewalk Closure:

On Saturday, January 8, from 6:00 a.m. to approximately 6:00 p.m.,  the sidewalk on the east side of Willett Street will be closed to pedestrians.  

Detour:

The contractor has arranged for a signed detour on Willett Street for all pedestrians, bicycles, and motor vehicles.  The signed detour will remain in place until the work is completed. 

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

3-Day Forecast

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Search NEWS10