Section of Union Street closed off on January 5

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Union Street between Seward Place, Lafayette Street, and Park Place in Schenectady will be closed on Wednesday, January 5 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Seward Place between South Ave and Union Street will also be closed to Southbound traffic.

These road closures are because of a traffic signal repair at the intersection of Union Street and Seward Place.

More Union Street traffic information

Westbound Union Street traffic will be detoured onto Seward Place

Eastbound Union Street traffic will be detoured over Lafayette Street to Liberty Street

Northbound Seward Place traffic will be detoured over south Ave to Park Place.

The work is expected to be completed in the morning and drivers should consider alternate routes during this time period.