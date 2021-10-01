Section of Lark Street to Closed Friday, October 1

News
Posted: / Updated:
ROAD CLOSED

ROAD CLOSED

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, October 1st from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., Lark Street from Lancaster Street to Hudson Avenue will be closed to all traffic for the Albany First Friday Twilight Market. 

More from NEWS10

More from News10

Follow us on social media

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19