Section of Congress Street in Troy to close Wednesday evening

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A traffic advisory has been issued in the City of Troy for scheduled gas utility line work. From 6 p.m. Wednesday until Thursday at 6 a.m. Congress Street will be closed to traffic between 4th and 5th Streets.

Drivers are asked to observe posted detours during the closure. Local emergency services have been notified of traffic restrictions. Homes and businesses will be open and accessible during the closure.

