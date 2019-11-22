Second tree cut down for state’s holiday celebrations

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) The second holiday tree set to grace the Empire State Plaza this year was cut down Friday morning. The 40-foot spruce was donated by the Keitel-Shawn family in Albany and loaded onto a flatbed to head to the East Capitol Park.

The first tree to be out on display at the Empire State Plaza was cut down in Sharon Springs. The family donating the more than 40-foot tall spruce on Wednesday.

Both trees will be lit at a ceremony at the Empire State Plaza on Sunday, Dec. 8. The tree lighting celebrations will begin at noon and run until 8 p.m. The free event will feature horse and carriage rides, live music, ice-skating performances, and a visit from Santa. The official tree lighting and fireworks ceremony will begin at 5:15 p.m. and the entire News10 Morning Team will be there.