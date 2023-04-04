Alvin Foy has been accused of murder in the death of Chyna Forney in the city of Albany.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Monday, the second suspect connected to the murder of Chyna Forney in May 2021 was convicted in Albany County Supreme Court. Alvin Foy III, 20, was remanded pending sentencing, which is scheduled for May.

The jury found that Foy either personally or by acting in concert with another person, while attempting to cause the death of another person, caused the death of Chyna Forney by shooting her with a pistol. Foy was also accused of trying to cause the death of another person at that time.

Police say Foy was shooting at a man who was his original target and Chyna was caught in the crossfire. Foy was convicted on the following charges:

Murder in the Second Degree

Attempted Murder in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree

The co-defendant, Jahmere Manning, was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison.