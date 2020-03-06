Second presumptive case of COVID-19 identified in Massachusetts

BOSTON (NEWS10) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health announced another case of coronavirus on Thursday.

A statement from the Health Department said a woman in her 60s living in Middlesex County has the second presumptive positive diagnosis of COVID-19 since testing started on Friday.

Identified by the Massachusetts State Public Health Laboratory, the diagnosis comes after the woman traveled in northern Italy. Her symptoms did not require hospitalization, and she is currently recovering at home.

We appreciate this patient’s cooperation. While the risk to Massachusetts remains low, residents should make sure they and their families are well-informed about COVID-19 and heed the CDC’s updated international travel health alert. Public Health Commissioner Monica Bharel

Results from the Public Health Lab are labeled “presumptive” until the Center for Disease Control and Prevention officially reviews and confirms the diagnosis. If the CDC confirms, this would be the third case in the state since January.

The Tennessee Department of Health also told its Massachusetts counterpart that the first presumptive positive case there is a man who displayed symptoms while traveling between Nashville and Logan International Airport in Boston.

As of Wednesday, 249 people in Massachusetts are quarantined. Officials say the risk to the public from COVID-19 remains low in Massachusetts.

The CDC says there are 99 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country, with 10 cases so far ending in death. Over 93,000 cases have been confirmed internationally.

