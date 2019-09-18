Second payment of Troy trash fee due at end of month

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The second installment of the solid waste management fee is due by Monday, September 30 for people living in Troy. The City permanently introduced the $160 fee in the 2019 city budget.

Many people living in the city say they have a fixed income and this puts more of a financial burden on them and their families.

You can pay the fee online, by mail, or in person at City Hall during normal business hours. If you have questions regarding your bill, please call the City Treasurer’s office at (518) 279-7115 or (518) 279-7113.