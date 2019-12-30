Second fire in two days at Ravena home

RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Firefighters were called back to a home in Ravena Monday morning. It was the same home on Central Avenue they responded to on Saturday.

Crews on scene tell NEWS10 this fire started around 4:00AM Monday morning. They say no one was inside and the utilities had already been shut off after that electrical fire on Saturday morning.

This time the fire started in the attic and had engulfed the back of the home. Crews have since knocked down the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.