Second death from COVID-19 reported in Massachusetts

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BOSTON (NEWS10) — A Middlesex County woman in her 50s is the second victim of the coronavirus in Massachusetts, the state Department of Public Health announced on Saturday.

She reportedly had a pre-existing condition that predisposed her to more severe disease.

Over 5,200 residents of Massachusetts have been tested for COVID-19, with 525 people testing positive.

On Friday, a man in his 80s from Suffolk County was the first person in the state to die from COVID-19-related issues. The man had been hospitalized and had similar pre-existing health conditions putting him at higher risk for COVID-19.

The health department in Massachusetts says COVID-19 activity is increasing in the state.

Avoid crowds, stay six feet from others, do not shake hands or hug, and meet virtually with friends and loved ones rather than face to face.

