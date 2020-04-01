Second death due to coronavirus in Albany County

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Albany County Executive Dan McCoy said Wednesday morning that a second person has died due to coronavirus in the county. McCoy says it was a woman in her 60s and she passed away Tuesday.

There have been 228 confirmed cases in the county since testing began as of Wednesday morning. There are 439 people in mandatory quarantine and 241 people in precautionary quarantine. There are 22 people in the hospital and 12 adults in the ICU.

McCoy also said that the county has set up electronic signs at places like parks and bike trails to remind people to keep their distance and stay safe.

McCoy also responded to question asking if NYC patients were being transferred to the Capital Region for treatment. He said he believes this is happening but would have to speak with the hospitals about specifics.

LATEST STORIES: