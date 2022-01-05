Second COVID death in two days reported in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services reported a death stemming from COVID-19 on Wednesday; the second in two days. The resident was in their 70s, died while in hospital care, and had not been vaccinated for coronavirus.

The county health services department confirmed 127 new COVID cases on Wednesday, as well as 31 recoveries. The county is tracking 1,084 coronavirus cases as of Wednesday.

Twelve cases were hospitalized as of Wednesday, up by two from Tuesday. Two cases are in critical condition, one of whom was not vaccinated for coronavirus, as are six out of the total 12 hospitalized cases.

Warren County is seeing a majority of cases stemming from households, workplaces and social gatherings. The highly contagious Omicron variant has been tracked in recent cases.

Out of Wednesday’s new cases, 70 were among residents fully vaccinated for COVID-19. To date, there have been 2,639 confirmed positive cases among Warren County’s 46,946 fully vaccinated residents.

The state-run vaccine and booster site at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury is accepting appointments and walk-ins for anyone seeking them. Additionally, Warren County has clinics set from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. over the next three Tuesdays, Jan. 11, 18 and 25. All clinics are held at Warren County Municipal Center in Lake George.