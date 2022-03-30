ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Rite Aid has announced it will begin administering second-dose boosters of the mRNA and Moderna Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible individuals at all New York locations. Customers can now receive their second booster regardless of where their primary series or first booster were received.

The CDC and FDA on Tuesday authorized the additional COVID booster for people aged 50 or older and certain immunocompromised individuals aged 12 and older, as a step of extra protection for the most vulnerable in case the coronavirus rebounds. Eligible individuals can walk in or schedule an appointment at the Rite Aids pharmacy scheduler website.

Additionally, those eligible adults who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of the J&J vaccine at least four months ago can also receive a second booster dose using an mRNA vaccine. Individuals meeting these criteria are also encouraged to walk into Rite Aids locations or schedule their appointments.