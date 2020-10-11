Second coronavirus case reported at Bethlehem Central High School

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Bethlehem Central School District has reported a second person at Bethlehem Central High School has tested positive for coronavirus. Officials at the Albany County Department of Health said the individual has not been at BCHS since Friday, Sept. 25 and that there was no exposure at the school that would require contact tracing.

The school reported its first case in late September.

The school schedule has not been changed at this time and classes are set to resume on Tuesday, October 13.

