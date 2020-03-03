Interactive Radar

Map Center

Closings and Delays

Traffic

Second case of COVID-19 virus confirmed in New York

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – Gov. Andrew Cuomo says a man north of New York City is hospitalized with the COVID-19 virus, the second confirmed case in New York.

Cuomo told Long Island radio station 103.9 that the unidentified man from Westchester County commuted to work in the Manhattan and lives in a home with school-age children. Cuomo said the man apparently had an underlying respiratory illness and no known travel history to China or other countries on the virus watch list.

The governor said more cases are expected as the outbreak spreads and testing ramps up.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play