Second anniversary of Kim-Moon DMZ meeting

FILE – In this April 27, 2018, file photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, prepares to shake hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in over the military demarcation line at the border village of Panmunjom in Demilitarized Zone. U.S. President Donald Trump is inviting North Korea’s Kim Jong Un to shake hands during a visit to the demilitarized zone with South Korea. Trump is scheduled to visit South Korea later Saturday after meetings at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan. (Korea Summit Press Pool via AP, File)

(CNN) — History was made on April 27, 2018 when Kim Jong Un became the first North Korean leader to cross into South Korean territory since 1953.

South Korean President Moon Jae-In was waiting to greet him at the military demarcation line that has long divided the two Koreas. The two leaders shook hands at the line, and then, in a symbolic move, moon joined Kim on the Northern Side of the line before they crossed into the southern side together.

The summit culminated with a declaration that the two countries, who have been technically at war for almost 70 years, would sign the Panmunjom Declaration, an agreement about transforming the armistice agreement into a peace treaty. There is ongoing mediation with the two Koreas, the U.S., and China about formally ending the Korean war.

