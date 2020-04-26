Second anniversary of Kim-Moon DMZ meeting

(CNN) — History was made on April 27, 2018 when Kim Jong Un became the first North Korean leader to cross into South Korean territory since 1953.
South Korean President Moon Jae-In was waiting to greet him at the military demarcation line that has long divided the two Koreas. The two leaders shook hands at the line, and then, in a symbolic move, moon joined Kim on the Northern Side of the line before they crossed into the southern side together.
The summit culminated with a declaration that the two countries, who have been technically at war for almost 70 years, would sign the Panmunjom Declaration, an agreement about transforming the armistice agreement into a peace treaty. There is ongoing mediation with the two Koreas, the U.S., and China about formally ending the Korean war.
