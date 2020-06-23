SEC hosting telephone town hall on coronavirus scams

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — The New York Regional Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission is holding a COVID-19 financial fraud teleconference.
Scheduled for Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., the educational telephone town hall about avoiding scams related to the coronavirus will cover the most common tricks fraudsters use.
The event is free and there is no preregistration required. The call is open to anyone planning for their financial future. To participate, visit the SEC website and click “Upcoming Webcast” between 4:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Tuesday. You can also submit email questions in advance.
The teleconference is moderated by Marc Berger, the director of the SEC New York Regional Office. Speakers will include:
- Craig Carpenito: U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey
- Gerri Walsh: President of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Foundation
- Lara S. Mehraban: Associate Director, SEC NYRO
- Charu Chandrasekhar: Retail Strategy Task Force Head, SEC NYRO
