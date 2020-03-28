SAN DIEGO (KSWB) — More than 90% of SeaWorld’s current workforce has been furloughed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the company said Friday.
In a nod to the role tourism plays in the company’s business, SeaWorld said it has been significantly impacted by the coronavirus as individuals around the globe are encouraged to stay home to prevent further spread of the virus.
In an update published on its website, SeaWorld said its animal experts will continue to look after animals in the company’s care.
LATEST STORIES:
- California teen whose death was initially tied to COVID-19 died after being denied treatment at care center: Mayor
- Texas company looking to dock paychecks for those receiving stimulus checks
- SeaWorld furloughs more than 90% of workforce
- Streaming freebies to take advantage of while you’re stuck at home
- Trump considers quarantines for New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut