Search warrant results in recovery of several illegal substances by Troy Police

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Troy Police have recovered cocaine, heroin, and other drug paraphernalia after a search warrant was conducted at a local hotel.

Police say they have arrested and charged Kenneth Douglas, 71, of Troy with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3rd degree Felony, Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 5th degree Felony, and Criminally Using Drug Paraphernalia 2nd degree Misdemeanor.

A search warrant was conducted by the Troy Police Department Special Operations Section Investigators at the Lancing Inn on Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. Police say they recovered several small containers of cocaine along with multiple small clear baggies containing heroin, a digital scale, and packing materials that are consistent with selling drugs.

Douglas was arraigned in Troy City Court on Wednesday.

