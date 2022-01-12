Search warrant leads to seven arrests in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WFFF) — On Tuesday, Manchester Police received numerous complaints about a residence at 319 Sewall Street. Special Enforcement Division conducted an investigation resulting in a search warrant being issued.

The Manchester Police SWAT Team executed a search of the second floor of the building, resulting in seven Manchester residents being taken into custody. The SWAT team found a firearm and large quantities of crack cocaine.

The list of arrests and charges:

  • Janna Chrostowski, 43: Possession of a controlled drug
  • Charley Anne Martin, 32: Prior warrant for failure to appear on a sale of a controlled drug charge
  • Michael Fleet, 35: Resisting arrest
  • Jeremy Gelinas, 43: Possession of a controlled drug
  • Stephanie Theriault, 37: Resisting arrest, prior warrant for failure to appear on a possession of a controlled drug charge
  • Jeffrey Seymore, 35: Possession of a controlled drug, resisting arrest, and parole violation
  • Ramon Duran, 48: Falsifying evidence, possession of a controlled drug

Top row: Chrostowski, Martin, Fleet, Gelinas || Bottom row: Theriault, Seymore, Duran.

