Search warrant in Gloversville finds evidence in recent crimes

GLOVERSVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Gloversville Police Department said Friday that they found evidence for current criminal investigations and evidence of crimes in progress. They executed the search warrant at 77 E. Fulton St, part of an ongoing investigation into crime in Gloversville and Johnstown.
Several of the occupants of the home were brought to the Gloversville Police Department for an interview.
The investigations that resulted in the search warrant are continuing. Johnstown and Gloversville Police Departments were assisted in the investigations and warrant execution by the NYS Office of Fire Prevention and Control and the Gloversville Fire Department.
