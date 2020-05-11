County Tracking Graphs

Important Resources

Business Directory

Rising Heroes

Search underway for missing vulnerable adult last seen in Saratoga County

News

by: Web Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The Saratoga County Sheriffs Office needs your help searching for a missing vulnerable adult who was last seen on Mother’s Day.

The Sheriffs Office says 77-year-old Fred Harrington was last seen on Sunday, May 10, at 1:30 p.m. Murray Road in the hamlet of Greenfield in Saratoga County. He has dementia and they are concerned that he may need medical attention. He was wearing a camouflage t-shirt, a green jacket, an Army veterans ball cap and tan pants.

Harrington was last seen driving a 2015 Nissan Sentra with the New York State license plates that read GEA-1900. He stands 5’09” and weighs 135 pounds.

If you have seen him or have any information about his whereabouts, contact the Saratoga County Sheriffs Office by called (518) 885-6761 or dial 9-1-1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak