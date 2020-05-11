Search underway for missing vulnerable adult last seen in Saratoga County

GREENFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The Saratoga County Sheriffs Office needs your help searching for a missing vulnerable adult who was last seen on Mother’s Day.

The Sheriffs Office says 77-year-old Fred Harrington was last seen on Sunday, May 10, at 1:30 p.m. Murray Road in the hamlet of Greenfield in Saratoga County. He has dementia and they are concerned that he may need medical attention. He was wearing a camouflage t-shirt, a green jacket, an Army veterans ball cap and tan pants.

Harrington was last seen driving a 2015 Nissan Sentra with the New York State license plates that read GEA-1900. He stands 5’09” and weighs 135 pounds.

If you have seen him or have any information about his whereabouts, contact the Saratoga County Sheriffs Office by called (518) 885-6761 or dial 9-1-1.