Search for school bus driver in Vermont enters 5th day

SHARON, Vt.- Police in Vermont are continuing to search for a 68-year-old man who was reported missing Monday after he failed to show up at his job as a school bus driver.

Randy Koloski was last seen at his home on Farm Field Lane in Sharon on Sunday afternoon. He was reported missing Monday when he failed to show up for work Student Transportation in White River Junction. Koloski’s car was in the bus lot with his keys, phone, and checkbook inside.

Police are treating his disappearance as suspicious.

Hartford police, state police, and New England Search and Rescue are involved in the search, which has included K9 teams and a drone. Anyone that may have any information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department at (802)295-9425.