Search for missing vulnerable adult

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. (WTEN) – Police in Bethlehem are looking for a missing vulnerable adult.

84-year-old Leroy Langdon went missing from his residence in Delmar at 8 p.m. Saturday. Leroy left to go to a family member’s house but never arrived. He suffers from dementia and has gotten lost while driving in the past.

Leroy is 5’09”, 175 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a yellow short sleeve shirt, khaki pants, black sneaker and black baseball hat. He also drives a red, 2018 Ford Escape with New York Registration HYW 9131.

Anyone with information as to the location of Leroy is asked to contact the Bethlehem Police at 518-439-9973 or their local police agency by calling 911.

