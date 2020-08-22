Search for missing teenager in Saratoga County

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (WTEN) – The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is looking for iunformation after a teenage girl went missing from her Pyramid Pines Estates home on Thursday. Nikole Bechard was last seen leaving her residence at 1:15 p.m. on August 20.

The 14-year old is described as being 5’0” tall, 160 lbs, with brown eyes and light brown or dirty blonde hair. Bechard wears glasses but does not have them with her.

She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, black leggings and sneakers and riding a baby blue mountain bike.

Anyone with information on Nikole’s whereabouts is asked to call the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office 518-885-676.

LATEST STORIES