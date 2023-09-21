HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS 10) — Where is Robert Coons? Columbia County search crews combed Hudson today to get an answer to that question.

Chopper blades spun high above Hudson, searching for any signs of the missing man.

From land to water to woods, a multi agency effort spanned from New York State Forest Rangers, to the Columbia County Sheriff’s department, to Hudson Police and even Amtrak, looking for Robert Coons.

Last seen in the city of Hudson on July 6th, he’s described as a 63 year old white man, standing at 5 foot 9 with a weight of 210 pounds. He’s got blue eyes and brown hair.

According to investigators, Coons was last seen at 325 Columbia Street which houses the county’s Mental Health Services Center.

According to police, Mr.Coons is believed to be bi-polar and has a criminal history including stalking, assault, and criminal mischief.

Hudson Chief of Police Mishanda Franklin however says the missing man is not a threat to the public.

“Mr. Coons has been well known to this community, and while he may have a history of those illnesses, he’s always been a fairly docile human being” Franklin said.

The first 48 hours after any person goes missing are critical to an investigation. We’re well past that now but Hudson Detective Sergeant Nicolas Pierro still holds out hope.

“Until we locate them, and can confirm anything, he was last seen alive and that’s the information that we have to go on,” said Hudson Detective Sergeant Nicolas Pierro.

Coons has been missing since July so that begs the question — why is the search intensifying in late September?

“There’s no new information to lead us to believe otherwise that he is missing” said Chief Mishanda Franklin.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Hudson Police at 518-828-3388.