Search continues for missing Waterford woman

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:
Diane Primeau

Diane Primeau

WATERFORD, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for Diane Primeau, a 67-year-old from Waterford. Primeau has been missing for six days.

Sheriffs said she was last seen on Wednesday, December 1 leaving her Waterford home in a Blue 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander, plate number AVU1391. Primeau has brown hair, brown eyes, is 5’5”, and weighs 105 pounds.

NEWS10 reached out to Saratoga County Sheriff Captain Jeff Brown Tuesday morning for an update on Primeau. He said while the search continues for Primeau, no criminal activity is suspected.

Anyone with information about Diane Primeau’s whereabouts can contact the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office at (518) 885-6761.

