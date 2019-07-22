Search continues for missing swimmer in Great Sacandaga Lake

Crews searched until around 4 PM on Sunday. They will continue searching on Monday for the missing swimmer.

SACANDAGA LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The search for a missing person in the Great Sacandaga Lake has ceased for the day. It’ll resume again on Monday.

On Saturday night, just before 9 PM, State Police responded to the Northampton State Campground for a report of a missing boater. The person was swimming in a lake off the boat, when they began having trouble swimming, and went underwater.

Michael Benin was on the lake the day it happened. He told News10 what it was like until the incident.

“It was crazy out here,” Benin said, “and the lake was packed. People were everywhere, playing music, docked up on the sandbar, and drinking, and just having a good time.”

Benin says the lake is typically a safe place.

“It’s really shocking that this kind of thing would happen out here,” he told News10.

The State Police Underwater Recovery Team searched for the swimmer, along with the D.E.C, Fulton and Saratoga County Sheriff Offices, and several fire departments.

The campground’s boat launch is still closed.

At this time, State Police are not releasing the missing swimmer’s identity.