Sealed with a hiss: ‘Name-a-Roach’ returns for 10th year

BRONX, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Since 2011, the Bronx Zoo has been offering the only Valentine’s Day gift that will last forever: the original Name-a-Roach.

For the past decade, the Bronx Zoo offers the opportunity to symbolically name its 10,000-plus giant Madagascar hissing cockroaches. The tongue-in-cheek Valentine’s Day gift comes with a colorful certificate emailed to your loved one announcing that a cockroach has been named in his or her honor. Name-a-Roach gift orders can be placed on the Bronx Zoo website.

The Name-a-Roach offering is a fun, light-hearted way to make sure your loved one knows your feelings will last a lifetime while helping the Bronx Zoo and WCS further its mission to save wildlife and wild places in New York and around the world.

For a $15 donation, your Valentine will receive a printable certificate featuring the name chosen for the roach named in their honor. To make an extra special impression, orders can be upgraded to include a lovable plush roach, a scented roach candle, or a special Valentine virtual Bronx Zoo Animal Encounter with a live Madagascar hissing cockroach and another animal guest. All upgrades are while supplies last.

According to the Zoo, thousands of hopeless romantics from around the world have named the zoo’s Madagascar hissing cockroaches after friends, family, and loved ones. Previous names chosen have been inspired by politics, music, movies, and more. The possibilities are limitless.

Madagascar hissing cockroaches, reaching nearly four-inches long, are the world’s largest roach species. The namesake hissing noise is emitted as a defense mechanism. Unlike nearly every other roach species, Madagascar hissing cockroaches are not considered pests and rarely enter homes.