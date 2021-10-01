Seafood prices increase as industry battles with supply chain issues

COEYMANS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A lot of industries are facing a staffing shortage, including the seafood industry. The demand outweighs the supply, forcing local fish markets and restaurants to raise the costs of goods.

Yanni’s Too is a seasonal seafood restaurant in Coeymans. Business owner and chef Marc Yanni says in his 32 years at the restaurant, it has never been this challenging to get seafood. “Every week. Every single week it’s different. Calamari has been an issue, my frying fish — everything — not one week you go oh this is great,” say Yanni. Yanni gets his product from Boston.

Between the lack of product, higher shipment costs, and less employees, it has been a challenge. “Now that there’s a demand for it, there’s no one to do the work to get the product, to harvest it, unload it to process it, and get it to us.”

Yanni’s Too is cooking up solutions to work through it. “We’re doing seasonal stuff, so if we can’t get as much seafood as I like making homemade butternut squash, raviolis, fettuccine, doing stuffed chicken.”

The supply chain isn’t the only challenge. “We’ve also had a lot of issues in our industry in particular with the weather this year — so many hurricanes, big storms, — boats can’t even leave the dock,” says Peter Keyon, owner of Fin Your Fishmonger, a fresh fish market and eatery in Guilderland. Fin has been around for 11 years, they serve all different types of seafood goods! They get their fresh products from Boston twice a week.

Both Peter and Marc had to take items off their menus as the cost of goods is sky rocketing in price. They are forced to make adjustments to stay afloat. “I really tried to hold back, on their end they just keep raising it so I have to raise it just to stay alive — plus I have to pay my staff more money and get new people in here,” says Peter.

“A lot of our canned crab meat we normally sell quite a bit of too, I don’t even have in stock and won’t bring it in because the price is just so high it would just sit on my shelf,” says Peter. It’s unclear when prices will go back down. “Hopefully things will get a little bit back to normal,” says Peter.