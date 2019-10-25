Sea of first responder lights greet Rochester police officer at hospital after ‘vicious’ stabbing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Officer Denny Wright will be released from the hospital on October 25. At a tribute for him on Thursday, he made an appearance and was surrounded by fellow law enforcement officials and supporters.

The Rochester Police Locust Club released a statement Thursday on behalf of injured officer Wright and his family:

It was the first statement from office Wright since he was stabbed multiple times during an altercation in Rochester on October 4.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank the Rochester and surrounding communities for the outpouring support that has been given to my family and I. We are truly touched by all those who have reached out to us. To hear about everyone who has donated their time, food, or just simply sent a card, or said a prayer, has been uplifting and strengthened my resolve to rehabilitate and recover from the events of October 4th. There are no words that can describe how grateful I am for the love and support from everyone.”

After recovering from surgery, Wright was transferred from the hospital on October 14 to a rehabilitation facility for the next phase of his treatment.

In connection to the attack on Officer Wright, Keith Williams, 28 of Rochester, has been charged with attempted aggravated murder and aggravated assault of police officer, charges he pleaded not guilty to last week. Williams was given no bail.

Williams has been involved with a number of crimes just this year and has been in and out of custody.

RPD deputy chief Mark Mura said a bystander helped when they saw the attack happening.

The Rochester Police Locust Club says they have received numerous requests to support Officer Dennison “Denny” Wright after he was assaulted last week.

The club has set up the “Denny Wright Fund” through Canandaigua National Bank. Donations are accepted at any bank branch.

Wright is a 20-plus year veteran of the force and is well respected for his community outreach, which includes dancing with Rochester City School District students in his wife’s classroom. Wright’s wife, Sonia Lagares-Wright, is an RCSD teacher who won a Golden Apple award in 2017.