SCHOHARIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A suspicious package was dropped off at Schoharie County Court on Thursday containing an unknown powdery substance. The Schoharie County Sheriff’s Office says the powder was found to be a possibly hazardous substance.

Deputies responded around 3:28 p.m. for reports of the suspicious package being dropped off. Deputies say the package was not in its original shipping condition.

The Schoharie County Court House was closed to the public as the package was isolated while an investigation was carried out. The Schoharie County Office building was not impacted by the incident, and court employees were evacuated. No employees required medical treatment.

The Schoharie County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Schoharie County Fire Coordinator’s Office, Schoharie County Haz-Mat Team, Scho-Wright Ambulance, Schoharie County EMS, Schoharie Fire Department, Middleburgh Fire Department, the New York State Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Office of Fire Prevention and Control Haz-Mat Team. Deputies say at this time, the incident appears to be isolated and is under investigation.