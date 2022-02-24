PROVIDENCE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, a Middle Grove man was arrested on multiple criminal mischief charges. Police say the man trespassed and broke another person’s property.

On Tuesday, February 22, at 8:45 a.m., the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call in the Town of Providence.

After investigation, Nicholas J. Murtlow, 32, of Middle Grove, was arrested by police and charged. Police say Murtlow intentionally damaged another person’s property worth over $250 and violated an order of protection. Murtlow also unlawfully entered and remained upon the gated real property of another person.

Charges:

Criminal Mischief, 3rd Degree (Felony)

Aggravated Family Offense (Felony)

Criminal Mischief, 4th Degree

Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree

Murtlow was arraigned in the Wilton Town court and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail without bail.