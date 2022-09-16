SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County Sheriff’s arrested Joseph N. Flynn, 25 on three counts of sexual abuse based on a case in 2015. Police reported an arrest of Flynn following an investigation into a sexual abuse case in 2015 in Wilton. Allegedly the victim was less than 11 years old.

Charges

Three counts of first degree sexual abuse

Flynn was arraigned before the Hon. Judge Towne of Wilton Town Court and was remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility on $5,000 cash/$10,000 bond or $50,000 partially secure appearance bond and due back at a later date.