SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Saratoga County Sheriff’s arrested Joseph N. Flynn, 25 on three counts of sexual abuse based on a case in 2015. Police reported an arrest of Flynn following an investigation into a sexual abuse case in 2015 in Wilton. Allegedly the victim was less than 11 years old.
Charges
- Three counts of first degree sexual abuse
Flynn was arraigned before the Hon. Judge Towne of Wilton Town Court and was remanded to the Saratoga County Correctional Facility on $5,000 cash/$10,000 bond or $50,000 partially secure appearance bond and due back at a later date.