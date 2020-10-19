Scoups Ice Cream loans picnic tables to Albany school for outdoor learning

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Last week, Scoups Ice Cream loaned Shaker Road Elementary School their unused to picnic tables. The donation, which opened the door to outdoor learning for the students, was inspired by the Saratoga Race Course’s same gesture.

Lisa Juliano, a third grade teacher at Shaker Road Elementary School, reached out to Scoups Ice Cream after hearing the Saratoga Race Course donated 175 tables to Saratoga students to use for outdoor dining.

When Scoups said yes, A.B.S. Junk Removal Transportation offered to transport the tables from Scoups to the school free of charge.

Due to the safety precautions, students haven’t been able to leave their classrooms. The picnic tables give students the opportunity to learn and move safely in a new setting.

LATEST STORIES