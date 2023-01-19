ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — With ongoing legal battles, the Supreme Court has ruled the latest changes made to New York gun laws will remain the same as litigation continues. This past summer, the Supreme Court struck down New York’s century-old concealed carry law, saying that “proper cause” was in fact not needed to keep and bear arms in public. Since then, New York lawmakers have created a series of legislation to work around the ruling, including creating a “sensitive locations” measure; this states that even for those who have their license, they cannot carry in specific locations.

Some have criticized the new law, saying it infringes on their Second Amendment rights. In October, a federal judge agreed and issued a temporary restraining order, saying multiple parts of the legislation are unconstitutional, which the Supreme Court rescinded.

Tom King, Executive Director of NYS Rifle & Pistol Association said he thinks the Supreme Court is waiting for the Second Circuit Court of Appeals to determine where they stand on this matter. King said he thinks the lawsuit brought to the Supreme Court may be too broad. “So I don’t think this is any sort of a statement on the Supreme Court’s position on the Second Amendment, I think it was a statement based on the case itself and where they want to go from this point forward,” he said.

Part of new gun laws also enhances safe storage requirements and background checks on all ammunition purchases. In a statement, Attorney General Letisha James said” “Once again, the U.S. Supreme Court has decided to allow our state’s gun safety laws to remain in effect. … We know that gun safety laws help save lives, and keep our state safer.” We’ll have the latest on any litigation involving New York’s latest gun laws.